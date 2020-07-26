Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 aired its finale on Sunday on Colors and the big winner of the stunt-based reality show has been announced and it's Karishma Tanna. The actress has beaten Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande to lift the trophy of the show in its tenth season. The show was filmed in Bulgaria in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic started showing its signs. The finale of the show although was shot recently in Mumbai and Karishma Tanna has now been declared the winner. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Grand Finale: Karishma Tanna and Dharmesh Yelande Grab A Spot in the Finals!

Tanna fought against other famous contestants such as Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and Rani Chatterjee in the tenth season. Sharing the big news, the Twitter handle of Colors channel wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the ultimate khiladi of #KKK10 - Karishma Tanna." The show has been one of the most loved reality shows.Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale: Is Karishma Tanna the New Winner of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show? Ekta Kapoor Drops A Hint.

Check Out Colors TV Tweet Here:

Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the ultimate khiladi of #KKK10 - @KARISHMAK_TANNA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/M8oLSkFuTt — COLORS (@ColorsTV) July 26, 2020

Earlier, reports were that the TV actress has already won the show. However, the fuel was added to the fire when Ekta Kapoor wished Tanna congratulations on Instagram. All in all, a well-deserved win. Congo Karishma Tanna!

