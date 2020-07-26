India's only stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is inching closer to its finale. It was in the last weekend when fans got their top-four namely Balraj Syal, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande. Now, looks like the rumours going around that Tanna has won the show can be mostly true as KKK10 finally got its top two, and it's none other than choreographer Dharmesh and actress Karishma. Surprisingly, Karan did not seal a spot as the finalist yet. So it all started with a stunt which was sans harness and boy it was treat filled with an adrenaline rush. Karishma and Balraj locked horns in the same. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale: Is Karishma Tanna the New Winner of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show? Ekta Kapoor Drops A Hint.

The stunt to grab a place in the finale was on a bus which would turn fire-y. It was Balraj who performed the task first but later fumbled. After him, Karishma does the stunt and she nailed the act. Chanting god's name she completed the mission in about less than two minutes and made her place in the finale. In short, Tanna defeated Syal. After the same Karan, Balraj and Dharmesh fight in another stunt where they need to pick as many as flags in while jumping off a truck. Qayamat Ki Raat: Twitterati Wants the Vivek Dahiya-Karishma Tanna Horror Drama to Be Scarier Than It Already Is.

Check Out A Glimpse From KKK 10 Below:

The truck task sees Karan taking out in a total of seven flags, Balraj stands at nine flags and Dharmesh leads the pack with 14 flags and wins the task. With this, Dharmesh is the next to reach the finals. And on Sunday's episode, Karan and Balraj will fight it out to be the third finalist.

Earlier, speculations of Karishma winning the show was all over the internet when Ekta Kapoor had wished the TV star congratulations without spilling much. Stay tuned!

