Finally, the moment is here which all Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 fans were waiting for. As the winner of the stunt-based reality show has been announced on Sunday's (July 26) episode. And no surprise there, as it's Karishma Tanna who has won the tenth season of the reality show. The TV actress defeated Karan Patel and choregrapher Dharmesh Yelande to lift the winner's trophy. The grand finale task was performed supremely well by Tanna. She completed the stunt in less time as compared to the boys and got crowned as the winner. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 Winner Is Karishma Tanna, TV Actress Beats Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in KKK10 Grand Finale to Lift the Trophy

As soon as the news broke online, fans started pouring in congratulatory messages for the babe. Earlier, in one of the stunts, Karishma had confessed that she wants a girl to win this season, and see her thought is now a reality. The television actress was one of the strongest contestants and it's a well-deserved win for sure. Check out some fans reactions below. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale: Is Karishma Tanna the New Winner of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show? Ekta Kapoor Drops A Hint

Well, congratulations to Tanna from team LatestLY. Also, fans of the stunt-based show need not be sad, as KKK 10 will be replaced by Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. The show is said to be hosted by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty both and will see prominent faces from TV like Nia Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi and more. Stay tuned!

