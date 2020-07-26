Finally, the moment is here which all Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 fans were waiting for. As the winner of the stunt-based reality show has been announced on Sunday's (July 26) episode. And no surprise there, as it's Karishma Tanna who has won the tenth season of the reality show. The TV actress defeated Karan Patel and choregrapher Dharmesh Yelande to lift the winner's trophy. The grand finale task was performed supremely well by Tanna. She completed the stunt in less time as compared to the boys and got crowned as the winner. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 Winner Is Karishma Tanna, TV Actress Beats Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in KKK10 Grand Finale to Lift the Trophy.

As soon as the news broke online, fans started pouring in congratulatory messages for the babe. Earlier, in one of the stunts, Karishma had confessed that she wants a girl to win this season, and see her thought is now a reality. The television actress was one of the strongest contestants and it's a well-deserved win for sure. Check out some fans reactions below. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale: Is Karishma Tanna the New Winner of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show? Ekta Kapoor Drops A Hint.

Mixed Feelings!

Hurray😃😃😃😃 I was in the brink of my thought about the winner of #KhatronKeKhiladi10 but all is well. #Karismatanna is my crush and m very happy for her but sad for #dharmeshyelande but at the end of the day what matters is the journey not the destination. — Subham Dora (@SubhamDora5) July 26, 2020

Yasss!

Congratulations #KarishmaTanna for wining a #KhatronKeKhiladi10 .@KARISHMAK_TANNA u have breking the hatrick of wining choreographer in khatron ke khiladi.#gujrati_girl #proud But well deserve contestant is #Tejaswiprakash — Jenish Dholariya (@Jenisdholariya2) July 26, 2020

Well Deserved!

Woah!

Girls Power!

Congratulations #KarishmaTanna for the win you and #TejasswiPrakash proved that girls are no less than boys in doing dynamic stunts well deserved ❤️ — sudhi (@sudhi_s03) July 26, 2020

Winner Baby!

Emotional!

#KarishmaTanna Won #KKK10GrandFinale A big congratulations to you @KARISHMAK_TANNA. History created today by Tanna because After 6 years a girl win this title. I wish u achieve many more goals like this. You deserve this one ❤❤❤❤ 🤗🤗 :) :)#girlpower #KKK10 @IamSinghaniya pic.twitter.com/6z7GSe130u — ✨𝐒𝐇𝐢𝐕𝐚𝐌 𝐃𝐡𝐈𝐌𝐚𝐍✨ (@Shiv_SDS007) July 26, 2020

Well, congratulations to Tanna from team LatestLY. Also, fans of the stunt-based show need not be sad, as KKK 10 will be replaced by Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. The show is said to be hosted by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty both and will see prominent faces from TV like Nia Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi and more. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).