Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who will be seen on Koffee With Karan along with friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday, has a funny dating advice for her daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Karan asked Gauri about her dating advice for Suhana. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shah Rukh Khan Makes 'Cameo' in Episode 12 Featuring Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey (Watch Promo Video).

"Never date two boys at the same time," she said with a laugh. Talking about which actor she would like to team up with, actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep named Hrithik Roshan, adding that she thinks she would look good with him. Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Confirms Appearance on Disney+ Hotstar Show Sans Shah Rukh Khan!

Chunky Panday's wife and actress Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana said she deserved a hall pass for fooling around 'many' people because she hasn't done anything with anyone.

