TVF's popular web series Kota Factory is gearing up for second season. The teaser video of Kota Factory 2 was unveiled on August 30. Helmed by Raghav Subbu, the story of the series is set in Kota, the heart for many coaching centres where students come from across India to prepare for several entrance exams. Kota Factory discovers the life of students who moves from different city, state to get ready for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) preparation. The India's first black and white web series portrays the life, hope, struggle, love, bonding of students in the city. The series promises glimpse of the aspirants who face both competition and life while capturing the life of IIT and medical exams. Kota Factory 2 Teaser: TVF’s Popular Series Is Back With a New Journey of IIT Students; To Release on Netflix on September 24 (Watch Video).

The highly-acclaimed web series' first season got very popular when it was earlier released on April 16, 2019 on YouTube. The series worked as a dose of remedy for students as it gives a lesson on choices, teachings, ups and downs of life. The Viral Fever (TVF) is always unique on its own way, for understanding the pulse of the viewers. Kota Factory 2 stars Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Urvi Singh and Revathi Pillai. The second season is all set to stream on Netflix from September 24, 2021. Jitendra Kumar Birthday: From Panchayat to Kota Factory - Here's A Look At the Actor's Best Web-Series.

Five best scenes from Kota Factory 1 that will make you revise the first season again are:

Thoughts on Food of Mess...

The real struggle for every students who relocates from home to another city or state for education purpose. The individual has to decorate the life on their way. The fooding problem is a major issue, but here in this scene from Kota Factory, it will surely make you understand about the adjustment of life for better future. The piece of advice Vaibhav Pandey (Mayur More), Balmukund Meena (Ranjan Raj) and Uday Gupta (Alam Khan) get while having food on the canteen of mess is a perfect instruction.

Motivation From Jeetu Bhaiya...

Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya, the character who has the taste of best things in life. His character in Kota Factory is something that made the series more interesting. His presence as a motivator, guide, friend and as a teacher who is a straight-forward guy and speaks direct on the face of the students is classic. In this video, Jeetu bhaiya's conversation with Vaibhav will enlighten you with perfect motivation on how to grow on life and crack the entrance exams with all concentration as a student.

Experience Of Under-Aged Buddies At Bar...

The four under-aged buddies Balmukund Meena (Ranjan Raj), Uday Gupta (Alam Khan), Shivangi Ranawat (Ahsaas Channa) and Meenal Parekh (Urvi Singh) plan for a visit to a bar without having any legal ID proofs and the scene will make you laugh a bit for sure as the cute, innocent behaviour of Meenal as Urvi is something unmissable. Uday leads the squad on the clip while they were entering the lounge. Ranjan's over-smart manner turned into a total ROFL when he by mistake revealed their age to the waiter.

Vaibhav and Vartika's Beautiful Love Story...

One of the sweetest moment of Kota Factory for sure, when Vaibhav and Vartika's friendly relationship slowly turned into romance. The journey of their first love holds several ups and downs but the bonding between them will make you blush for sure. The academic life affect their love life as Vaibhav (Mayur More) moves from Kota, so to see what happens next you have to wait till the second season arrives. But, the connection they both shared throughout the show teases us that they will make it work and surely get back a way to hold on each other forever.

Sometimes Advice From Friends Are Really Weird...

Every student always think that they will make their parents proud. But, while thinking this several times it makes a negative impact for many. Here, in this video the same thing happens as one of the guy's parents already told everyone that his son is studying on Maheshwari for cracking IIT. But here, when the friend is in problem Vaibhav, Uday and Meena give advice to him on meeting a counsellor, the scene will make you think how a counsellor connects to a student's life on IIT. The bonding between all four will win your heart definitely.

