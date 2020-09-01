If you have been a fan of Indian web shows, you are probably very familiar with actor Jitendra Kumar. From being a TVF star to becoming the lead in Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor has come a long way. Before his entry into Bollywood, Kumar starred in some of India's most successful web-series. The actor has also been known for his exceptional talents when it comes to impressions. Jitendra Kumar Is In 'Chaplin Mood', Poses Alongside the Portrait of Legendary Charlie Chaplin.

As Kumar celebrates his birthday, we look at some of his most successful roles in web shows. The actor received a lot of love for his amazing Amazon Prime show Panchayat recently and if that was the first time you enjoyed Jitendra's performance, here's a look at the shows you must definitely watch to be marvelled by his acting skills.

Panchayat:

The Amazon Prime series released recently and we must say it has been one of the best things to release amid this lockdown. The show had a brilliant cast of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. If you haven't watched this one yet, watch it right away.

Kota Factory

The TVF show truly brought the best of Jitendra Kumar's acting talents in front of us. As Jeetu Bhaiya, the actor was simply brilliant and left with us a character that is truly hard to forget.

Pitchers

Considered to be one of TVF's best shows, the show revolving around the world of startups showed Kumar as Jeetu, a coder who gives up on his corporate dream to work at a startup founded by his friend. With an overbearing father who fails to understand his ambitions, Jeetu was an amazing character in the series. Panchayat Review: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta Spell Magic With Their Performances in the TVF Show With a Refreshing Take on Rural Life.

The actor has also shown his acting mettle in films such as Gone Kesh, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, Chaman Bahar among others and we certainly hope he continues to do so.

