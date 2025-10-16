Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas Movie Review: If you’ve seen Reema Kagti’s Amazon Prime series Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma, the plot of Zee5’s new film Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas might give you déjà vu - and for good reason. Both are inspired by the same real-life case, or rather, the same man - Cyanide Mohan, the infamous serial killer from Kerala. ‘Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas’ Trailer: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar Lock Horns in Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

For those unfamiliar, Mohan Kumar, a schoolteacher by profession, preyed on single women struggling with marriage proposals. He would seduce them under the guise of love, then kill them using cyanide capsules - earning his grim nickname. Currently imprisoned for his crimes, he has inspired multiple films and shows, including (reportedly) the upcoming Malayalam drama Kaalamkaaval starring Mammootty.

'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' Movie Review - The Plot

So what does Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas do differently? Like Dahaad, it uses the real case as a springboard to explore a fictional story about a modern-day demon who thrives on societal hypocrisies - in this case, how patriarchal fear and moral policing create conditions for predators like him to exist.

The film begins in the town of Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, where the disappearance of a young woman sparks riots and political outrage framed around 'love jihad.' Enter ACP Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi), a newly transferred cop who quickly realises this isn’t about religion but a pattern of missing lower-income women quietly brushed aside. His investigation makes him believe these missing girls are victims of human trafficking.

Watch the Trailer of 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas':

Running parallel to this is a love story set in Benares between Meera (Ayesha Kaduskar) and Sameer (Jitendra Kumar). Sameer, frustrated by caste prejudice and moral policing, convinces Meera to elope. Their story eventually intersects with Bhagwat’s case - particularly it is revealed that Sameer is not simply a lovelorn youth frustrated with the place he lives in.

'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' Movie Review - A Good First Half

Now, whenever a Hindi film comes with a 'Chapter One' or 'Part One' in its title, my expectations drop. Too many such attempts (Brahmāstra, Ganapath, Bhoot Part One, Attack Part One) have collapsed under the weight of their own franchise ambitions. Bhagwat Chapter One, directed by Akshay Shere with screenplay by Bhavini Bheda, doesn’t escape that curse either - though to its credit, it starts off on solid footing.

A Still From Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

The first hour is taut and effective, setting the story in a society that already oppresses women, then showing how systemic rot and political manipulation weaponise fear. The film smartly captures how politicians use 'love jihad' narratives to distract from actual crimes against women, and how corruption allows predators to thrive.

The 2009 timeline initially feels unnecessary - the plotting could easily work in a contemporary setting. But in hindsight, it aligns with the real Cyanide Mohan timeline, and perhaps helps the film sidestep modern political sensitivities.

A Still From Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Still, one can’t ignore the comparison to Dahaad, which already told a similar story with far more depth and scope. The series format gave it room to dissect the killer’s psyche and pattern, while Bhagwat compresses that into a two-hour narrative. The villain’s modus operandi is depicted through one key victim, while others are summarised in flashbacks and investigative notes. It’s efficient, but not as haunting.

A Still From Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

That said, Jitendra Kumar delivers a surprisingly chilling performance. Playing far against type, Kota Factory's Jeetu Bhaiyya embodies the predator’s calm menace effectually. Once his character’s true nature surfaces, Kumar’s unassuming TVF energy works almost too well - like a human Venus flytrap. Some of the writing around him sparkles, especially when he lands his jail and his urgency is to make his sympathetic first wife to convince his fave second wife (Tara Alisha Berry) into defending his innocence. ‘Logout’ Movie Review: Babil Khan Excels in This Gripping Thriller About Dark Side of Social Media Culture.

A Still From Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Arshad Warsi is equally solid as ACP Bhagwat, though considering he playing a senior officer, he could have been a bit fitter for the part physically. And like with the films of this genre, his character is also dropped into the cliche of heroes with dark backstories. Still the first half works in an engaging manner due to the tight investigative portions and the romantic track that had a dark cloud hovering over it. Ayesha Kaduskar is sincere as Meera.

'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' Movie Review - A Weaker Second Half With Disappointing Payoff

However, the second half loses the momentum the first half had, even though Kumar gets to impress more since his character gets a more sinister edge here. Personally, I’ve never been a fan of scenes where police resort to torture for information - and while some may defend such moments as cinematic necessity, the real-world implications often lean more towards harm than good. Indian films really need to move away from glorifying such depictions.

A Still From Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

The confrontational moments between Bhagwat and Sameer would have worked far better as pure psychological duels, without resorting to clichéd violence like scenes of his wife being beaten to make him talk.

The courtroom sequences also falter. When Sameer represents himself, Jitendra again dominates the screen, but the writing leans on convenience. The police seem bafflingly unprepared, and Bhagwat’s supposedly “strong” case crumbles too easily. The lack of procedural realism dulls what could’ve been a gripping legal showdown.

A Still From Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

And then comes the finale - a disappointing cop-out. The resolution feels rushed, the final confrontation happens mostly off-screen, and the resolution of the 'psychological warfare' between the hero and the villain is left up in the smoke.

'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas starts with promise - its premise, despite the familiarity, had potency with some relevant social commentary. Jitendra Kumar’s dark turn and Arshad Warsi’s grounded presence keep it engaging, yet the film’s shaky screenplay in the second half and its weak payoff make it feel like a chapter that didn’t need a sequel at all, just more solidly written pages. Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is streaming on Zee5 on October 17.

Rating: 2.5

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).