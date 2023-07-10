Actor Kushal Tandon, who is all set to make a comeback on the television after a gap of six years with Barsatein, said that staying away from the silver screen wasn’t a 'deliberate' choice, but he was looking out for something impactful. Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is a romance drama that explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh Lamba (played by Kushal) and Aradhna Sahni (played by Shivangi Joshi). Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this intriguing narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions. Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Open Up About Their Upcoming Show.

Kushal as Reyansh, is a heartbreaker with an enigmatic personality, while Shivangi as Aradhna, is a determined and ambitious young woman with a passion for journalism. Despite knowing better, Aradhna is attracted to the suave and irresistibly charming Reyansh, and thus begins their turbulent love story.

On what made him say yes to the show, Kushal said: "Staying away from the silver screen wasn't deliberate, I was looking out for something good and impactful. Meanwhile, I was part of two web series, one movie for an OTT platform and was working on my own restaurant project as well."

He continued: "Whilst I was occupied with all these engagements the pandemic happened, and I got injured too which put me on bed rest for six months. Sometime later Ekta ma'am approached me and said she has a show specifically for me. She further added that this show is tailored and is best suited for me. The reason I chose this show is because it is a beautiful love story, and it’s with Sony TV, which is a homecoming for me, as my last show that I shot with them was Beyhadh." Talking about his character, Kushal said that it's a combination of many characters he has portrayed in the past. Shivangi Joshi on Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka: Ekta Kapoor Is Trying To Change the Game of Television.

Kushal, who was seen in webshow Bebaakee, said the love story portrayed in Barsatein is very real and practical. "It's a love story set against the backdrop of a newsroom, which explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh and Aradhana." The 38-year-old actor who is also trying his hands in production, said: "I have knowledge about production and know what will make a good story. I have hands-on production experience, and a couple of times I have guided the production people on what to do and what not to do, which is beneficial for both. I have that inclination towards being a producer."

He further revealed that on the production side, he is working on a script for a web series. Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka will premiere on Monday on Sony Entertainment Television.

