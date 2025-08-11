Fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 have been hooked on the fresh pairing of Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi as Rishabh and Bhagyashree. Their crackling chemistry, especially in romantic and rain sequences, has made them one of TV’s most loved on-screen couples. The storyline, with its mix of romance and mystery, has also kept viewers intrigued, particularly Rishabh’s layered personality that leaves fans guessing whether he’s the hero or the villain. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh’s Secret Identity As Mr Kapoor Revealed, Bhagyashree Finds Love and an Emotional Father-Son Moment Discloses (Read More)

Low TRPs Spark Rumours of Show’s End!

However, despite all the love, the show’s TRPs have been lower than expected. Reports earlier suggested that the show could go off-air soon, with the production house shifting focus to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and the upcoming Naagin 7. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh and Bhagyashree Share Romantic Rain Dance, Old Flame Returns With Secrets and Tensions Rise Over Family’s Hidden Truth (Read More)

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

‘BALH 4’ Hints at Six-Month Leap

Now, a new update by Gossips TV claims the makers might opt for a six-month leap instead of ending the show. If this happens, fans can breathe easy knowing their favourite jodi won’t disappear from screens just yet. As of now, there’s no official confirmation, but all eyes are on what Ekta Kapoor decides for this much-talked-about season. BALH 4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and the Sony Liv app.

