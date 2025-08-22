Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have been winning hearts with their television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. However, fans of the new romantic drama were left anxious after reports claimed that the show would be wrapping up soon. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which started with the goal to finish 150 episodes, will reportedly go off even before that. Although the jodi of Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi won the hearts of audiences, the TRP ratings didn’t quite meet expectations, which is why this decision has been made. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh and Bhagyashree Share Romantic Rain Dance, Old Flame Returns With Secrets and Tensions Rise Over Family’s Hidden Truth (Read More).

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’ To Go off Air Soon?

After the makers of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan introduced the leap, the timings of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 and Aami Dakini had to be changed. This severaly impacted the popular show's ratings (O,2 TVR) which is one of the lowest in all of entertainment channels.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘BALH4’

An insider told Filmibeat, "Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show has failed to strikea chord with the audience and will be pulled off air. The makers attempted everything possible to improve the ratings but nothing worked for them. Hence, the channel took to call to shut the daily soap."

When Will the Last Episode of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 4’ Air?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4, starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, will soon come to an end. While viewers knew the show had a short run, they didn’t expect it to end this soon. The final episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 will air on September 18, 2025. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh’s Secret Identity As Mr Kapoor Revealed, Bhagyashree Finds Love and an Emotional Father-Son Moment Discloses (Read More).

What do you think about Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 4 going off air?

