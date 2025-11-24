Actress-politician Smriti Irani has shared a loving note for her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana as the longtime couple finally formalised their relationship. ‘Disadvantage’: Smriti Irani Reveals How Her Fame as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Actress Affects Her Political Career, As She Speaks on Soha Ali Khan’s Podcast ‘All About Her’ (Watch Video).

Smriti took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning picture of Ashlesha and Sandeep. She then reflected on how the couple’s journey began “not with rituals, but with realism”, and how their bond stood on companionship and truth.

She wrote: “Some love stories take the most interesting turns. They begin not with rituals, but with realism. They promise nothing except companionship. They bring nothing to the table except the honest truth that love may ebb with time, but friendship doesn’t. And from that truth begins a beautiful—albeit different—journey.”

Calling the pair “different, unconventional, wonderfully their own”, Smriti added: “Ashlesha and Sandeep have always been that way: different, unconventional, wonderfully their own. Madly in love, deeply in sync, and constantly driving friends like me up the wall as we kept breathing down their necks to get married.”

“Well… it seems irritating idiots like me finally got their way! So happy to see them now bound by love and celebrating it through rituals.#theygotmarried @ashleshasavant @baswanasandeep.”

Ashlesha and Sandeep tied the knot after 23 years of being together. The couple married on November 16 in Vrindavan.

Sandeep made his television debut with the show Kuchh Jhuki Palkain and followed up with Kkoi Dil Mein Hai. It was his portrayal of the character Sahil Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that made him a household name.

He then played the role of Munna in Hitler Didi. In 2014, he appeared in television serial Udaan, where he portrayed the role of Ishwar Rawat. He was also seen in Dil Diyaan Gallaan. Since December 2024, he played Girdhar Shukla in Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann.‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani Makes Comeback As Tulsi Virani, Calls It a Return to a Story That Redefined Indian TV.

Ashlesha made her acting debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi portraying Teesha Mehta Virani. She is best known for Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Kumkum Bhagya and Anupamaa.

