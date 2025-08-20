Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic family drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to keep fans hooked with new twists and emotional turns. The latest episode opened with Tulsi (Smriti Irani) discovering that Noena (Barkha Bisht) once had feelings for Mihir (Amar Upadhyay). Concerned, Mihir decided to call off his business collaboration with her, though Noena urged her husband to continue the partnership. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: More Drama in Tulsi Virani’s House With Actress Barkha Bisht’s Entry As Mihir Virani's Love Interest! (Read to Know)

Pari’s Past With Ranvijay Creates Tension

Meanwhile, Pari found herself trapped in a troubling situation from her past. A flashback revealed her ex-boyfriend Ranvijay’s forceful behavior, leaving her shaken. In the present, Ajay noticed the injury on her hand and lovingly applied medicine. The next day, Mihir informed his sons Hrithik and Angad that they would now have to work under Mr Vallabh. Before leaving for work, Tulsi reminded them to return early for Janmashtami Puja.

Pari Gets Calls From Ranvijay, Tulsi Prepares for Janmashtami

Pari, however, continued to receive calls from Ranvijay, who insisted on meeting again. On the other side, Tulsi invited Noena and Indira’s family to the Virani home for the festival. While Mihir carefully picked a saree for Tulsi, she encouraged Nandini to help Noena choose hers as well. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari’s Kitchen Burn Causes Worry; Tulsi Learns About Noina’s Feelings for Mihir (Read To Know)

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Pari Meets Ranvijay Secretly, Lies to Tulsi

Later, Ajay dropped Pari at the Virani mansion, but she secretly went to meet Ranvijay instead. At a café, Ranvijay apologised for his past actions, but Pari refused to forgive him. Just then, Tulsi coincidentally arrived at the same spot and spotted Pari. Nervous, Pari quickly asked Ranvijay to leave and lied to Tulsi, claiming she was having a lunch date with Ajay. The episode ended on this tense note, setting the stage for more family drama ahead. Kyunki 2 airs on Star Plus and also streams on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).