The tension in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is reaching new heights as Tulsi (Smriti Irani) faces yet another storm in the Virani household. In the latest twist, Tulsi uncovers the truth about Viren’s misdeeds and decides to confront him head-on. However, her shock doubles when Pari refuses to believe her and instead accuses Tulsi of trying to sabotage her wedding to Ajay. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Meet New Generation Cast of Iconic TV Show's Reboot, Fresh Faces Join Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, Premiering on This Date (Watch Promo)

Barkha Bisht’s Unpredictable Grey Role To Shake Up ‘Kyunki 2’

Fans are in for even more drama as actress Barkha Bisht makes a powerful entry into the show. Known for her ability to play layered characters, Barkha will be seen in a role with grey shades someone unpredictable, whose presence at Shanti Niketan is set to create fresh problems for Tulsi. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Episode 9: Another Big Twist As Mihir Stops Paridhi's Marriage, Tulsi Worries for Her.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Barkha Bisht’s Entry Promises Explosive Twists

The storyline has already kept viewers on edge with Angad being wrongly blamed for an accident, only for Tulsi, with Vrinda’s help, to clear his name. The real culprit, as revealed, was none other than Viren, Ajay’s brother-in-law. Now, with Barkha’s character stepping into this tangled web, the upcoming episodes promise explosive confrontations, emotional upheavals, and a battle for truth and justice. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

