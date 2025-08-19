In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the Virani family visits Noina’s house for dinner and admires her beautifully designed home. Gayatri praises Noina and even compares her to Tulsi (Smiriti Irani). Ajay, Pari, and the rest of the family also arrive, with Pari asking about Angad and Hrithik, only to learn from Mihir that they are busy at work. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Sangeet Turns Sour As Viren’s Misconduct Shocks Tulsi, Police Drama Halts Pari-Ajay Wedding (Read To Know)

Pari Praises Noina

Pari misses them but Tulsi assures her she can visit tomorrow for the Pag Phera ceremony. Ajay’s mother interrupts, saying Pari can’t come due to post-wedding rituals, and Tulsi and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) agree to postpone the ceremony. During dinner, Pari praises Noina’s fitness and style, indirectly mocking Tulsi’s traditional sarees, though Noina compliments Tulsi in return. Tulsi questions why Pari hadn’t answered her calls, and Pari gives a vague excuse about being busy.

Pari’s Bruise Sparks Concern

Mihir is surprised to see his paintings at Noina’s house. Noina explains she bought them since Mihir never took them home. Meanwhile, Nandini notices a bruise on Pari’s hand and Tulsi expresses concern, questioning if her mother-in-law had hurt her. Sandhya overhears and reassures them, while Pari claims she got the burn while cooking. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Viren Reveals Pari’s Past, Ajay Defends Her, Noina Saves Wedding and Tulsi Vows To Stop the Marriage (Read To Know)

Noina Opens Up About Love

The family shares dinner, and Mihir suffers acidity from spicy food, with Tulsi giving him medicine. Noina praises Tulsi for being a loving wife and, in a heartfelt conversation, tells Tulsi she had an arranged marriage without love and admires Mihir’s care. Tulsi invites Noina to her house for Janmashamti.

Tulsi Spots Noina’s Feelings for Mihir

After leaving, Sandhya questions Pari about the bruise, and Pari sticks to her kitchen burn story. Back at Shanti Niketan, Mihir applies medicine to Tulsi, who notices Noina’s affection for Mihir. While Mihir denies it, Tulsi is certain Noina had feelings for him, adding a twist of emotional tension to the episode. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

