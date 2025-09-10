Show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is only getting more dramatic with every passing episode and Tuesday’s episode was no exception. From emotional reunions to shocking proposals, the storylines kept viewers hooked. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari Blames Family After Gas Stove Fire; Priya Confronts Her Over Secret SIM, While Nandini’s USA Departure Stopped by Karan’s Emotional Return,

Karan Returns, Tulsi Shocked by Grandkids

The episode began with Tulsi’s (Smriti Irani) happiness as Karan (Hiten Tejwani) finally returned to India. She welcomed him warmly but her joy turned into surprise when she met her grandchildren who greeted everyone with a simple “hi” instead of “Jai Shree Krishna.” Tulsi quickly realised why her daughter-in-law Nandini (Gauri Pradhan) wanted the kids to come back home. Later, Tulsi, Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) and Karan sat together for tea, where Karan confessed that he had not yet decided whether he would permanently shift to India. While Mihir and Tulsi tried to convince him Tulsi later told Mihir that Karan should be given some responsibility in the family business.

Pari Plots Escape, Mitali Falls for Angad

Meanwhile, Pari (Shagun Sharma) was busy plotting at her in-law’s house. At breakfast, she secretly messaged Ranvijay, saying she would soon be free from this “jail.” When Ajay sweetly tried to feed her breakfast with his hands, she refused, showing her growing detachment. On another track, Noina (Barkha Bisht) welcomed her sister and niece, Mitali to India. When asked to help with business, Mitali joked that the men working there were all fat and not good-looking. But when Angad arrived for a meeting, Mitali was smitten by his charm. Noina’s sister even suggested talking to Mihir about a potential rishta for Mitali and Angad (Rohit Suchanti) though Noina brushed it off, saying it was too soon. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Mihir Sets Up Breakfast Date for Noina and Vikram As Pari Sparks New Chaos in Ajay’s House (Read To Know)

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Vrinda Resists Forced Marriage, Noina Shocks Mihir

Elsewhere, Vrinda faced pressure from her mother Malti to get engaged to Suhas for financial security. But Vrinda firmly said she wanted to marry for love, not money. Hrithik was seen in a heroic moment as he dropped Munni at night school and later saved her when some men misbehaved with her. The highlight came when Noina privately spoke to Mihir at the office. She hinted at taking their friendship a step further, leaving Mihir stunned. Although she laughed it off as a joke and shifted the conversation toward Angad and Mitali, her inner thoughts revealed she truly wished to pursue a relationship with Mihir. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Clashes With Mihir Over Nandini, Pari Plays Victim To Gain Sympathy (Read To Know)

The preview for Wednesday’s episode teased more drama ahead. Mihir will give Karan a business position originally meant for Hemant, sparking tension between the two. Gayatri questions Tulsi about this decision, to which Tulsi firmly replies that it is the right thing to do. With family tensions rising, romantic confessions brewing, and hidden agendas at play, the upcoming episodes are set to bring even bigger twists. Watch Kyunki 2 daily at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and streaming on JioHotstar.

