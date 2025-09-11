The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 proved why the show continues to keep audiences hooked, delivering a perfect blend of drama, emotions and unexpected twists. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Drama Intensifies As Karan Returns, Noina Indirectly Proposes to Mihir and Pari Plots Revenge (Read To Know More)

Mihir’s Big Decision Shocks Hemant at Virani Dinner Table

The episode began on a light-hearted note as the Virani family gathered for dinner. While everyone enjoyed the meal together, Nandini (Gauri Pradhan) and Karan’s (Hiten Tejwani) children preferred to stay in their room with a plate of pasta. Tulsi (Smriti Irani) however, firmly reminded everyone that from the next day onwards, the kids would be trained in Indian culture and traditions. At the dining table, the atmosphere quickly shifted when Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) announced that he had decided to give the Head of Operations position to Karan. This revelation shocked Hemant, who reminded Mihir that he had earlier promised him the same position. Upset and feeling betrayed, Hemant stormed off to his room.

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Hemant Breaks Down After Mihir’s Surprising Business Twist

The decision didn’t sit well with Gayatri either, who openly confronted Mihir, accusing him of being unfair. Hemant soon returned to back his mother, and a heated argument broke out between him and Mihir. While Gayatri and Hemant stood on one side, Tulsi supported Mihir’s choice, adding more fuel to the family conflict. In the middle of the chaos, Karan became deeply disturbed. Feeling guilty for the turmoil his promotion had caused, he angrily announced that he was going back to the US. He even lashed out at Nandini, asking her if this was what she wanted for the family. As tensions reached a peak, Hemant decided to leave Shanti Niketan. But just as he was stepping out, he received a call that changed everything. He returned to Mihir, touched his feet, and broke down in tears. To everyone’s shock, Hemant revealed that Mihir had actually given him the entire old business, while Karan would be handling a new venture. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari Blames Family After Gas Stove Fire; Priya Confronts Her Over Secret SIM, While Nandini’s USA Departure Stopped by Karan’s Emotional Return.

Tulsi’s Clever Plan Brings Peace Back to the Virani Family

It was then revealed that this emotional rollercoaster was part of a clever plan, an idea suggested by Tulsi. Mihir had staged the drama so that both sons would feel valued while avoiding any real conflict. Hemant apologised to Mihir and Tulsi, and Tulsi urged Gayatri to do the same. Though hesitant at first, Gayatri eventually softened, and the Virani family reconciled, ending the episode on a joyful note. Meanwhile, in another track, Pari (Shagun Sharma) was seen shopping for her sister-in-law’s wedding. However, knowing her manipulative streak, it seems her plans might once again spell trouble for the Parekh family. Watch Kyunki 2 daily at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and streaming on JioHotstar.

