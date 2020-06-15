Lal Bazaar: Hrishitaa Bhatt to Play a Journalist in Zee5’s Upcoming Crime Show

Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt will be seen playing a journalist named Maya in the upcoming web show, "Lal Bazaar: Crime And The City". "I am playing a journalist, who seeks the truth. Real life stories have a certain connect with the audience, it gets them inquisitive to know the truth. Maya has many shades. She is curious, mysterious and unconventional. I haven't played such a character in my career. Maya has layers which i am sure audience will love," Hrishitaa said. Lalbazaar: Ajay Devgn Turns Presenter for ZEE5’s Crime-Thriller Show

The show is based on the lives of police officers working in the homicide department at Lal Bazaar -- the iconic police headquarters of Kolkata Police. The Casino Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Doesn’t Believe in ‘Life Is a Gamble’ Dialogue from His ZEE5 Show

"Lal Bazaar", a bilingual show shot in Hindi and Bengali, features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra and Gaurav Chakrabarty in pivotal roles. It will stream on Zee5.

