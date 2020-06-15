Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Lal Bazaar: Hrishitaa Bhatt to Play a Journalist in Zee5’s Upcoming Crime Show

TV IANS| Jun 15, 2020 03:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Lal Bazaar: Hrishitaa Bhatt to Play a Journalist in Zee5’s Upcoming Crime Show
Lalbazaar Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt will be seen playing a journalist named Maya in the upcoming web show, "Lal Bazaar: Crime And The City". "I am playing a journalist, who seeks the truth. Real life stories have a certain connect with the audience, it gets them inquisitive to know the truth. Maya has many shades. She is curious, mysterious and unconventional. I haven't played such a character in my career. Maya has layers which i am sure audience will love," Hrishitaa said. Lalbazaar: Ajay Devgn Turns Presenter for ZEE5’s Crime-Thriller Show

The show is based on the lives of police officers working in the homicide department at Lal Bazaar -- the iconic police headquarters of Kolkata Police. The Casino Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Doesn’t Believe in ‘Life Is a Gamble’ Dialogue from His ZEE5 Show

"Lal Bazaar", a bilingual show shot in Hindi and Bengali, features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra and Gaurav Chakrabarty in pivotal roles. It will stream on Zee5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt Hrishitaa Bhatt Lal Bazaar Lal Bazaar: Crime And The City Zee5 Show
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement