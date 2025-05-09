Famous People Born on May 10: May 10 is a day that celebrates the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. In the world of sports, Dutch football legend Dennis Bergkamp, known for his technical brilliance and elegance on the field, was born on this day in 1969. Music enthusiasts recognise Bono, the iconic lead singer of U2, born in 1960, whose voice and activism have left a significant impact globally. In India, the day honours the birth of Swami Sri Yukteswar Giri in 1855, a revered spiritual teacher and guru of Paramahansa Yogananda. Additionally, Indian military hero Yogendra Singh Yadav, awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil War, shares this birthday. Other notable personalities born on May 10 include actress Hrishitaa Bhatt, tennis player Kateřina Siniaková, and footballer Pentala Harikrishna. These individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields, making May 10 a day to celebrate diverse talents and achievements. May 10, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Dennis Bergkamp Bono Sreemukhi Yogendra Singh Yadav K. Singh Prakash Ambedkar Hrishitaa Bhatt Swami Sri Yukteswar Giri (10 May 1855 – 9 March 1936) Halicharan Narzary Pentala Harikrishna Kateřina Siniaková Soumyajit Ghosh

