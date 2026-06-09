‘Lock Upp’ 2: Reality Show To Return With 2nd Season on June 27

Mumbai, June 9: The reality show ‘Lock Upp’ is returning with its 2nd season. The makers of the show took to social media to announce the new season through a special activity mirroring the theme and the vibe of the show with cryptic sightings of masked prisoners across cities, and social media buzzing with theories.

The show is set to drop on June 27. The host for the show and the contestants will be revealed later. The show has been made by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in association with Netflix, and is returning to the fore after 4 years. 'Lock Upp' New Season to Be out on Netflix.

The first season of the show was hosted by Kangana Ranaut and saw Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. However, things have changed quite a lot in the past 4 years, Kangana has graduated to a Member of Parliament after she won on a BJP ticket from the Mandi parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh during Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Munawar went on to win ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

The show earlier streamed on ALTT, the platform which came under intense regulatory scrutiny in India for hosting content that authorities described as obscene, vulgar, and sexually explicit. In July 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of ALTT along with 24 other OTT platforms, citing alleged violations of the Information Technology Act, IT Rules 2021, and laws related to the indecent representation of women. Internet service providers were directed to disable access to the platforms. ‘The 50’ Reality Show: Premiere Date, Format, Host, Confirmed Contestants and Where To Watch the New Celebrity Series - Details Inside.

Government officials stated that the action followed warnings, consultations with multiple ministries, and complaints from child- and women-protection bodies. The ban became one of the largest crackdowns on adult-oriented streaming services in India and sparked debate over content regulation, censorship, and creative freedom in the digital entertainment industry.

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