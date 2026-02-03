Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): The makers of the reality show 'Lock Upp' on Tuesday announced a new season of the show at the Netflix India slate event in Mumbai.

Following the success of the first season hosted by actor and politician Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor's reality show is now set for a new season, this time on Netflix.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Calls Love 'A Beautiful Feeling' Amid Dhanush Relationship Rumours (Watch Video).

"A captive reality format that's made in India, and streamed by the world! India's most newsworthy personalities are locked away in a new-age prison, all because they have been condemned in the court of public opinion. Will they own their story and fight for their redemption? Or will they be cancelled forever?" read the logline of the new season, as quoted in a press note by Netflix.

The first season was streamed on Amazon MX Player.

Also Read | 'Ikka' First Look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna Reunite After 29 Years for Intense Courtroom Drama on Netflix (Watch Teaser).

The new season has found its streaming destination with Netflix. The streaming giant shared the official poster of the show on its Instagram handle today. While sharing the poster, they wrote, "Get ready to lock in, Netflix is getting a reality check. Watch Lock Upp, coming soon, only on Netflix!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUTGKzEEnH3/

The makers of Lock Upp said in a statement, "Balaji Telefilms' Lock Upp is a bold, distinctive reality format designed to provoke and entertain while fully embracing the thrill of the unexpected. Fueled by public opinion, spectacle, and the unfiltered unpredictability of headline-making personalities, the show delivers high-energy entertainment with undeniable heat. Our creative collaboration with Netflix marks an exciting milestone as we launch our first reality series together," as quoted by Netflix press note.

The host of the new season has yet to be announced.

The stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of the first season of 'Lock Upp'. Munawar lifted the winner's trophy, beating contestant Payal Rohatgi in the final race. He was declared the winner after receiving more than 18 lakh votes.

Apart from the trophy, Munawar also won Rs 20 lakh, a car and an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy. The show pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail-like setting.

Celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were also a part of the controversial show. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)