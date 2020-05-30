Lockdown5: Hina Khan Posts A Throwback Bikini-Clad Picture, Says She Wants Her 'Licence To Chill BACKKKKKK'

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS): While the lockdown has gone for another extension, actress Hina Khan, who after a really long time got to celebrate the holy month of Ramzaan with her family, seems to be getting the travel bug back. While the actress is known to be a workaholic, she has in the past taken short vacations to re-energize herself with her family and also with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. Hina Khan’s Pink Embroidered Outfit For Eid 2020 Is A Mix Of Ethnic And Ethereal With A Pinch Of Simplicity (View Pics).

And now, with the lockdown continuing, the actress seems to be bitten by travel blues and wants to go on a vacation. Hina recently shared a throwback image of herself in an orange bikini on the beach. She captioned her image, "I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK... #BeachLove #ThrowBack." Hina Khan Narrates Her Journey From A Coy Bahu To Cannes 2019 Red Carpet and It's Super Inspirational (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on May 29, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

Hina had previously shared a video of herself working out at home amid lockdown. On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in "Hacked", a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous.

Hina, who was part of one of the longest running TV shows -- "Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai", has another film titled "Lines" for which she had travelled to Cannes Film Festival this year.