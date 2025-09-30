Television actress Avika Gor, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, married her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on Tuesday (September 30). The wedding festivities of the couple, including the mehendi, haldi and baarat, took place on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which is hosted by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Avika and Milind got engaged on June 11, 2025. Avika Gor To Marry Fiance Milind Chandwani on September 30; Wedding To Be Televised on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani Are Married!

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding was a grand affair. In videos going viral online, the couple could be seen walking hand in hand and dancing to dhol beats. The actress looked stunning in a red and gold lehenga paired with emerald jewellery for her big day. Milind, on the other hand, donned a peach and gold sherwani with a matching turban.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani Make First Public Appearance as a Couple

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are officially married, and the newlyweds made their first appearance as a married couple, all decked in their wedding look. Wishing the couple hearty congratulations.#AvikaGor #MilindChandwani #Bollywood #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/bi12Bdfyqp — HT City (@htcity) September 30, 2025

Star-Studded Affair

Other contestants from Pati Patni Aur Panga, including Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Debina Bonneree, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, and Fahad Ahmad, joined the celebrations. Farah Khan, Krushna Abhishek and Samarth Jurel reportedly joined as special guests.

How Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani’s Chapter Began!

In an earlier interview with SCREEN, Avika Gor shared that Milind had initially friend-zoned her when they first met. Their first meeting happened in Hyderabad in 2020 through mutual friends. However, with time, the duo started feeling for each other equally and deeply

. Talking about her decision to marry on Pati Patni Aur Panga, the actress told Hindustan Times, "I've been in the public eye since 2008 and the love and blessings I've received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audiences, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, I manifested this." ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Avika Gor To Join Reality Show With Fiancé Milind Chandwani After Dreamy Roka Ceremony.

We send our heartiest congratulations to Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani on their wedding. Here's wishing them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and endless happiness together.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).