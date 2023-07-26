The hit streaming show Made in Heaven is all set to return with its second season on August 10. The new season stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz, all of whom will be reprising their roles from the first season. It will also feature new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar, this time. Set in New Delhi, the International Emmy nominated show brings to life the magnificence of the big fat Indian weddings of the city. With the new season, it will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organising and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways. Made in Heaven 2 Release: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin’s Series To Stream on Amazon Prime From This Date!.

While the first season was directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava, the second season has made two additions to its directors’ team, Neeraj Ghaywan and Reema Kagti. Reema has been the show creator but has now stepped into the role of director as well for the second season. Show creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, said in a joint statement, “Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community”. Made in Heaven Season 2: Kalki Koechlin Shares Excitement for Upcoming Season, Recap Video Drops.

Check Out Made In Heaven 2 Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

They further mentioned, “Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last.” Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, Made In Heaven 2 will drop on Prime Video on August 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2023 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).