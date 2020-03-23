Meiyang Chang Reveals He Was Called 'Corona,' Singer Also Hits Back At Racist Trolls On Instagram in The Sweetest Way!

Meiyang Chang (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the times when the deadly coronavirus has grappled all the countries, the only thing we must have realized is to be compassionate about each other and nature. However, in India, a different dirty scenario is being reported frequently and that is racial discrimination. Indian Idol 3 fame and TV host Meiyang Chang too faced this unfortunate incident. Two men on a speeding bike in Mumbai called him 'Corona' while he was jogging. The singer shared the narration of this incident in his recent Instagram post and hit back at trolls in a rather sweet way! Manipur Woman Called 'Corona', Spat at in North Delhi After 'Janata Curfew', FIR Registered Against Accused.

An excerpt from his caption reads, "In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves. Or may be that was them all along?" He adds, "I'm reading your messages and I'm so, so touched by your kind words. Let's stay united; in spirit & in philosophy. Now and always And to those stray trolls who are still spewing venom on my timeline; I say to you, as we would back in Bihar-Jharkhand: "भक साला, तुम तो हमारे प्यार के क़ाबिल भी नहीं हो बे! लेकिन, तुमको भी दीर्घायु भवः।" Stay safe, stay healthy everyone." Check out his Instagram Post.

Meiyang Chang's Post

In his chat with TOI, he also revealed that he's been on the receiving end of racial discrimination for quite a while, as he is of Chinese descent. The 37-year-old further said that he did not see a point in hurling abuses on those bikers as one cannot punish people for stupidity and ignorance. He shared a few screenshots of people targeting him with racial context on social media without revealing their names as well. Kudos to Meiyang for being such a sweetheart despite facing such bitter comments.