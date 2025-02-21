Prajakta Koli will soon tie the knot! The content creator-turned-actress is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. The duo have been reportedly dating for 13 years. Nearly two years after getting engaged, the lovebirds have decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Let us inform you that Prajakta and Vrishank's big day is happening sooner than you think, and the latest report revealed that their wedding will take place this month (February 2025). Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal! View Cute Pic of the Couple’s Announcement.

Prajakta Koli To Marry BF Vrishank Khanal on Feb 25?

Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal, who got married in December 2023, are reportedly set to marry on February 25, 2025. Sharing details about the duo's wedding festivities to Hindustan Times, a source revealed, "Yes, Prajakta and Vrishank are getting married on February 25, and the two are very happy and excited about the same. Their wedding festivities will include mehndi, Haldi, a musical night, the big wedding and a reception, which will start on February 23 and end on February 25. All the functions will take place in Karjat."

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

While there are no official confirmations from Prajakta's side, Vrishank seemingly confirmed the reports with his latest Instagram post. He shared a picture featuring both families and captioned it, "Grateful for family and these little moments #NewBeginings". ‘Mismatched Season 3’: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf Announce Release Date in Adorable Video - WATCH.

Check Out Vrishank Khanal’s Latest IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrishank Khanal (@vrishankkhanal)

Prajakta and Vrishank met while they were in school and have been together ever since. Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, who was one of the biggest content creators in India, made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's 2022 film, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

