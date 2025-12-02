Netflix has unveiled the scintillating trailer of Kunal Kemmu’s upcoming laughter ride, Single Papa. The preview introduces viewers to Gaurav Gehlot, a 30-year-old lovable man-child, whose mum still buys his underwear, and who lives on the timely pocket money from his father. However, he leaves his boisterous Indian family absolutely shaken by announcing he’s adopting a baby. ‘Single Papa’: Kunal Kemmu Reveals Why He Said Yes to the Netflix Series Within Minutes.

The trailer provides insight into Gaurav’s hilarious journey as he tries to balance baby bottles with bad decisions.

Along with Kemmu, the ensemble cast of the drama includes Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee and Isha Talwar.

Watch the Trailer of 'Single Papa':

Talking about playing Gaurav, Kemmu said, "Playing Gaurav has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. The character is flawed, funny and fiercely loving… just like so many real-life single parents. I think audiences will see themselves and their families in this show. The warmth of every character is what makes this show so special and wholesome!"

Prajakta Koli, who will be seen as Namrata, Gaurav’s sister, shared, "Single Papa highlights what a perfectly imperfect Indian family looks like. Noisy, loving, opinionated, dramatic, but always there for each other. I am a single child, so I never understood what bickering with siblings felt like before Single Papa. The banter with Kunal, the arguments, the affection, just flowed naturally. I think it’s a perfect show to binge-watch with your family." ‘Single Papa’ Star Prajakta Koli Highlights How Humour Helps Tackle Sensitive Topics; Says ‘Comedy Is Always Such an Easy Pill To Swallow’.

Neha Dhupia, aka the assertive no-nonsense Romilla Nehra, added, "As a parent myself, what touched me the most about Single Papa is how honestly it portrays the chaos, tenderness and imperfections that make families what they are. Parenting is never linear, never perfect, and the show captures that beautifully. It blends humour and heart in a way that feels deeply real. Being a part of this world was incredibly fulfilling, and I can’t wait for audiences to feel the warmth, madness and love we’ve created."

Single Papa is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 12.

