Move Over Ramayan, Uttara Ramayan Takes Over BARC Charts With Mahabharat Closely Behind (View Ratings)

Doordarshan's mythological shows - Ramayan and Mahabharat have proven that India still has takers for mythological shows. And the fact that the epics were brought back to television to air amidst COVID-19 to spread some cheer, positivity and to reinforce the belief in one and all that evil always dies, has proven to be a good move, at least ratings-wise. This move turned out to be extremely profitable for Doordarshan, which has not left the top spot ever since Ramayan went on-air, as the show has been amassing huge ratings on the BARC charts. And following closely is Mahabharat on DD Bharati, which has not been faring well on one out of the three BARC Charts. Ramayan's TRPs Soar, Uttara Ramayan Makes An Entry Into the List, Mahabharat Sees a Significant Drop (View BARC Ratings).

However, last week's ratings saw Mahabharat push back from the second to the third spot considering both Ramayan and Uttara Ramayan both aired in the same week. However, with Ramayan coming to an end on April 18, 2020 and Uttara Ramayan beginning on April 19, 2020, this week we have ratings for Uttara Ramayan's telecast alone. Ramayan Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Wish to Seek Royalty after Their Mythological Show Sets a New TRP Record.

Move over Ramayan, for Uttara Ramayan, the second padhav of Ram and Sita's journey back to Ayodhya, their subsequent separation, the entry of Luv Kush and the end of the treta yug has also proven to be a successful TRP grabber, just like Ramayan was. After Ramayan, Doordarshan to Air Uttar Ramayan; Here's The Telecast Schedule and Time For The Second Phase of Lord Ram and Devi Sita's Mythological Show on DD National (View Tweet).

Uttara Ramayan topped all the three lists - Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Rural and Hindi GEC Urban, by garnering improved ratings from last week, but the numbers were not able to match up to those that Ramayan garnered.

Mahabharat took back its second spot on the Hindi GEC and Hindi GEC Urban lists with pretty good numbers. The show's Hindi GEC Rural ratings and its position also went up by 1 rank. Mahabharat: Twitterati Hails Abhimanyu as The Greatest Warrior Ever, Calls His Death the Most Emotional Scene From the TV Series (View Tweets).

For those who are already missing Ramayan on television, the show has begun re-airing on Star Plus. And Mahabharat too has begun its re-airing on Colors. So here's some much-loved overdose of India's most adored mythological shows.