Ms Marvel’s soundtrack is filled with that of songs that you would expect a teenager to have. The first episode itself opens up with “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend being played over the Marvel logo, and from there on out you get a sense of the tone the show is going for. However, there is one song in here that will make any fan of cinema of Pakistan jump on their feet as it pays homage to a classic in quite the fun scene. Ms Marvel: Malala Yousafzai Pens an Appreciation Note for Reflecting ‘The Lives of a Pakistani Immigrant Family’ on Disney+ Show.

Warning: Some Mild Spoilers Will Be Mentioned Here

Ms Marvel features a scene when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and her mother Muneeba Khan (Zenobia Shroff) go on a shopping spree to prepare for Aamir’s wedding. Over here, we are treated to the song “Ko Ko Korina” by singer Ahmed Rushdi which was featured in the movie Armaan. You can check out the song below.

Check Out The Song Below:

If you want to sing along to it as well, then the lyrics for the same have been provided below too!

Mere khayalon pe chaee hai ik surat matwali si Nazuk si sharmili si masoom si bholi bhali si Rehti hai woh dur kahin ata pata malum nahin Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Mere khayalon pe chaee hai ik surat matwali si Nazuk si sharmili si masoom si bholi bhali si Rehti hai woh dur kahin ata pata malum nahin Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Jheel si gehri ankhen kiski phool sa kiska chehra Kali zulfein nagin bankay deti hain kispay pehra Jheel si gehri ankhen kiski phool sa kiska chehra Kali zulfein nagin bankay deti hain kispay pehra Jheel si gehri ankhen kiski phool sa kiska chehra Kali zulfein nagin bankay deti hain kispay pehra Jheel si gehri ankhen kiski phool sa kiska chehra Kali zulfein nagin bankay deti hain kispay pehra Jheel si gehri ankhen kiski phool sa kiska chehra Kali zulfein nagin bankay deti hain kispay pehra Jheel si gehri ankhen kiski phool sa kiska chehra Kali zulfein nagin bankay deti hain kispay pehra Mere khayalon pe chaee hai ik surat matwali si Nazuk si sharmili si masoom si bholi bhali si Rehti hai woh dur kahin ata pata malum nahin Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ho sakta hai kal khud mujh ko waqt wahan le jaye Mein ghabraoun dekh ke usko woh mujh se sharmaye Mein keh doonga dilbar Mein ne shayad Dekha hai tum ko kahin Mere khayalon pe chaee hai ik surat matwali si Nazuk si sharmili si masoom si bholi bhali si Rehti hai woh dur kahin ata pata malum nahin Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina Ko Ko Korina

“Ko Ko Korina” is usually considered as the first pop song of Pakistan, if not, then all of South Asia too. The song was written by Masroor Anwar with the composition done by Sohail Rana and sung by Ahmed Rushdi. Actor Waheed Murad provided for the lip-syncing in the film Armaan. Produced during Pakistan’s Golden Age of Cinema, the song has become a pop culture phenomenon over the years.

The song is featured in a black-and-white music video of the film that sees the lead sing about a woman on his mind. He calls her a delicate, shy, innocent and forgetful girl. The entire song is dedicated to this woman that he doesn’t know. The video also takes place in a bar and a bunch of couples can be seen romancing each other, while other men can be seen pursuing women.

A few lyrics can be related to the personality of Kamala too. She is quite the innocent and forgetful girl in the show, and with her daydreaming a lot and having extremely high ambitions, the song certainly seems like a good choice. It’s also featured at a great moment with Kamala going shopping with her mother, and it just adds a much-needed personality to the scene and makes it quite fun. Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics! (LatestLY Exclusive).

If you want to see a modern rendition of the song, then you can check out the cover of Coke Studios as well. For many, this was their introduction to the song as well. However, the complete reception behind it isn't all that great.

Watch The Video Below:

Ms Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).