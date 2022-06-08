Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai took to Instagram and shared an appreciation note for MCU's Ms Marvel, starring Iman Vellani. She posted a handwritten note on IG and thanked the creators for 'reflecting the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family' on the Disney+ show. FYI, the series stars Kamala Khan as a Pakistani-American teenager. Ms Marvel Makers On Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo: ‘We’ll Reshoot If He Wants to Be in the Show’.

Malala's Note For Ms Marvel:

“What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage. Thank you, Marvel and Disney+, and most importantly, Ms. Marvel.” #MsMarvel (2/2) — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)