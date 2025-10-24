Rumours about singer and composer Amaal Mallik’s exit from Bigg Boss 19 are doing the rounds, with fans speculating over the possibility of a temporary leave. Reports suggest Amaal may step out of the Bigg Boss house for a few days due to health reasons, though nothing has been officially confirmed. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Pranit More Brings Hilarious Banter Between Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badeshah (Watch Video)

Daboo Malik Shares Post on X – See Post

Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny — Daboo Malik (@daboomalik) October 24, 2025

Daboo Malik’s Cryptic Post Sparks Amaal Mallik Exit

Adding fuel to the speculation, his father Daboo Malik shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) that caught the attention of fans. He wrote, “Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny (Enough is enough… Now, bass… See you on 28th October… Music is our true destiny).” While Daboo didn’t mention Amaal or Bigg Boss 19 directly, fans quickly connected the dots, assuming it could be his reaction to the ongoing exit rumours. One fan asked, “Does it mean Amaal is going home? We will miss him.” Another commented, “Ku sir voluntary exit le rahe ho Amaal ka from BB house,”

Amaal Mallik Rumoured To Temporarily Exit Due to Health

Social media pages tracking the show added more speculation. BB Tak suggested Amaal might leave temporarily due to health issues and could return after a few days or a week. They also hinted that he might join another contestant in the show's secret room upon his return. Meanwhile, BB Insider HQ noted, "Exclusive Update: #AmaalMallik Will Take Exit From The Show. It Seems It's Because Of Health Reasons. Source Confirms His Father's Recent Tweet and His Journey Video."

BB Insider HQ Shares Post on X – See Post

🚨 Exclusive Update 🚨 #AmaalMallik Will Take Exit From The Show It Seem's It's Because Of Health Reason's 👀 Source Confirm That There is an Exit Are His Father's Recent Tweet And His Journey Video 💯 📲 Follow @BBInsiderHQ #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss #BB19 — BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) October 24, 2025

Amaal Mallik ‘BB 19’ Exit Rumours Continue

The makers recently posted a video highlighting special moments from Amaal’s journey on Bigg Boss 19, which Daboo shared on his Instagram stories, further fuelling speculation. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Amaal’s exit, leaving fans eagerly waiting for clarity on whether the singer will actually leave the show or if the rumours are unfounded.

