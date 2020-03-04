Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh’s Character To End On Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Thriller Soon

Sayantani Ghosh Exits Naagin 4 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like the makers of Naagin 4 are on a character bumping spree. Not long ago, they bumped off their lead actress Jasmin Bhasin, shortly after bringing Naagin 3's Anita Hassanandani back (Anita turned into Jasmin's character on the show). And now, yet another pivotal character will be making an exit from the show and it is none other than that of Sayantani Ghosh. While until now, the story began and ran around Sayantani and how she returned with her daughter for revenge, looks like her exit from the show will see a shift in the storyline as well. Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin's Character Comes to an Abrupt End in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show

A report in Bombay Times confirmed the news and quoted Sayantani as saying, "Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, Naagin has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high-points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high-point."

It can be recalled that Sayantani is known as the original Naagin of television, as she was the first actress to play a shapeshifter. Sayantani played an icchadari naagin who wants to avenge the killings of her parents, but her revenge remains incomplete. Naagin 4: Sayantani Ghosh Joins Nia Sharma In Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Thriller

While Jasmin Bhasin apparently parted ways with the production house amicably instead of waiting around for her character to revive on the show, Sayantani has also made peace with her exit.

"Parting is never easy, as you get attached to the team. As an artist, you feel bad, but such is the nature of this industry. Also, no character is above the show. Though the show is doing well, it hasn’t matched up to the last seasons’ ratings, yet. In my 15 years of experience, I have understood that TV shows are governed by the ratings. I hope that the track, which marks my exit, works. That will be a big consolation (smiles). My best wishes are with the team," concluded Sayantani.