Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni is making headlines after a video of him along with girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin at Nia Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. He faced backlash from netizens for not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. Amid all the trolling and negativity, Aly Goni has now reacted to the controversy and explained that his silence, as seen in the viral video,s was just him respecting his religious boundaries.

Aly Goni Explains Why He Didn’t Chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

In an interview with Filmygyab, Aly Goni addressed the backlash surrounding his viral video and explained that he was lost in thought during the celebration and didn't mean to hurt anyone. He also shared that it was his first time attending a Ganpati event, and he wasn't sure how to act as he called himself a very "random person".

He said, "Mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya ki mai apne khayaalon mein tha ya mai kuch soch raha tha. Maine kabhi dyaan hi nahi diya ki ye cheez ko leke bhi itni badi problem ban sakti hai. Mai pehli baar gaya hoon Ganpati mein. Mujhe ye samajh nahi aaya ki kabhi Ganpati ki puja hoti hai, to mera waha jaake koi matlab nahi hai. Mujhe yehi rehta hai ki sab pooja kar rahe hai aur mujhese kuch galat na ho jae." (I didn't even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined that it would become such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations. I didn't understand what I was supposed to do, and I didn't want to unintentionally do something wrong during the pooja).

He added, "Mai bohot random hoon, kabhi kuch bol deta hoon. Its not allowed in my religion. Pooja wagera nahi karte. We have one belief we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect every religion. It is written in the Quran that we must respect every religion."

Aly Goni on Not Chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

What Is the Controversy?

The controversy happened after several videos from a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration went viral online. In one of the videos, Aly Goni was seen standing silently when his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin, Nia Sharma and others chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and danced their hearts out. Jasmine could be seen urging him to join them, but he refrained.

Aly Goni’s Viral Video

Another video of Aly Goni where everyone is saying 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', but he is silent https://t.co/R4MD3idAQ8 pic.twitter.com/BNbU7v0ecG — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) September 2, 2025

Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni

Earlier, Nia Sharma had come out in support of Aly Goni with a message on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the TV actress had re-shared one of Aly Goni's viral videos featuring her and wrote, "Being a part of someone's festivities is the utmost respect itself. As we celebrate Ganpati, Eid and evry festival in India with the same fervour."

