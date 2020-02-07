Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin's Character Comes to an Abrupt End in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show

Jasmin Bhasin (Inset) With Naagin 4 Cast Vijayendra Kumeria, Nia Sharma)

After a lot of prominent names reportedly having bagged Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, actress Jasmin Bhasin's was the first name to have been finalised for the role of a naagin in the series. However, for all the Jasmin Bhasin fans, their joy was short-lived as the actress' character Nayantara was abruptly bumped off last week. In one of the promos that followed, we saw how Nayantara's body suddenly morphs into that of Vishakha's (Anita Hassanandani), a twist that left all of us puzzled. Alongside Jasmin, actress Nia Sharma too is the lead in Naagin 4. Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani Joins Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Drama (View Post).

HT quoted a source close to the show as saying, "Jasmin and Nia Sharma were the two leads of the show and now, apparently, Jasmin has parted ways with the production house, albeit on an amicable note. In the last couple of episodes, her character was killed and on Wednesday, she had a closed-door meeting with the creative and production team. She was informed of a new development by the production house — that they were making some changes at the script level. And that it meant no revival of her character on the show, as of now." The report continued, "After being informed that there was no such plan right now, she decided to amicably leave instead of waiting around." 'Bigg Boss 13: Naagin 4 Star Jasmin Bhasin is 'Jealous' of Shehnaz Gill.

The Naagin franchise became a huge success with its first season that starred Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in the lead roles. The series went on to become a huge success and even got a few extensions and was soon followed by successful second and third seasons.