Hina Khan has once again proved that there is no one like her in the business. From playing the role of a coy bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, showing her badass side on Bigg Boss, turning into a sexy vamp aka Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to making a venomous entry as Sarvashrerth serpent in Naagin 5, she's supreme. And why do we say this? As the diva's latest show Naagin 5 has once again made its presence felt on the top 5 of the TRP chart. As Khan's premiere episode has become the most-watched on the channel with 6163 impressions. Naagin 5 Premiere Episode: Hina Khan As The 'Sarvashresth' Serpent Leaves Fans Wanting For More (View Tweets).

With this, all we can say is that Hina is surely the TRP queen of the small screen and has this Midas touch. Beating Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 5 grabs the third spot on the table followed by Kundali Bhagya and Anupama. Not only for the actress, but this news is also special for Colors channel as well as Ekta Kapoor. As soon as this joyous update was out, fans of Hina congratulated her on Twitter. Naagin 5: Hina Khan Shares Stills Of Her Bewitching Look in Ekta Kapoor's Show (View Pics).

Check Out The BARC Report Below:

BARC India

For the unversed, Hina Khan's first full look as the shape-shifting snake was premiered on August 9. FYI, the actress was just for a few episodes on the show as the story now will be carried forward by Surbhi Chandna as Hina's reincarnated version in kalyug. Coming back to Hina, we are sure it's celebration time for her and the Naagin team. Stay tuned!

