Sony TV's popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going off air this May. As per ETimes, the Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor's show which was rumoured to extend, will be airing its last episode on May 24. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited. BALH 2 also stars Hiten Tejwani as Lakhan Kapoor. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Niti Taylor Confirms Season 2 Is Going Off Air; Disha Parmar to Return As Priya for Season 3!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to Go Off Air:

