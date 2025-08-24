The curtain has finally lifted on Bigg Boss 19, and the first contestant to step into Salman Khan’s iconic house is none other than Ashnoor Kaur a name loved by millions for over a decade. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Contestants to 'BB19' House; Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna - Check Full List (Live)

Ashnoor Kaur Joins Bigg Boss 19 – See Post

Ashnoor Kaur’s TV Journey From ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ to ‘Patiala Babes’

Ashnoor began her acting journey at just four and a half years old with the 2009 historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani. Over the years, she became a familiar face on Indian television, starring in popular shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (2010), Shobha Somnath Ki (2011), Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha (2012) Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (2013) and Mini Babita in Patiala Babes (2018 to 2020).

Ashnoor Kaur Balances Fame With Education

Her breakthrough came with the long-running Star Plus hit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she won hearts as a beloved child actress. Even as her fame grew, Ashnoor balanced her career with education and recently celebrated graduating from Jai Hind College, proudly saying, “70 projects, 37 subjects, 6 semesters and 3 years shaped me into who I am today.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Live Streaming Details: How To Watch Salman Khan’s Show Online and on TV, Here’s List of Confirmed Contestants (Videos)

Ashnoor Kaur Enters ‘Bigg Boss 19’ As First Contestant

With over 9 million Instagram followers, Ashnoor is also a major social media star, sharing glimpses of her life, fashion, and career with fans. She later transitioned into mature roles with shows like Patiala Babes and Suman Indori, proving her versatility as a young leading actress. Ashnoor Kaur enters Bigg Boss 19 as its first contestant, ready to explore the world of reality television for the very first time.

