Narcos Mexico Star Diego Luna Regrets Watching Chernobyl During COVID-19 Pandemic, Here’s Why

Narcos Mexico Star Diego Luna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Narcos: Mexico star Diego Luna says it was a mistake to watch HBO's 2019 miniseries “Chernobyl”, about the 1986 nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine, as it is too close to what the world is going through because of the coronavirus pandemic. During an Instagram live chat with IndieWire's Eric Kohn, Luna, who is back home in the Mexico city, said the response to COVID-19 by governments is similar to what happened with Chernobyl. Angelina Jolie Is Worried About the Rise in Child Abuse Cases That Might Happen During COVID-19 Quarantine.

As the nuclear plant in Pripyat exploded, authorities kept insisting that everything was fine even as labourers at the plant had started to get sick from acute radiation. "I remember in London one day before we were told it was time to go home, I tried to watch ‘Chernobyl' and it was such a big mistake. Terrifying! I was seeing the reaction of so many governments to COVID-19 represented in that show. Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks for LA Healthcare Workers to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

"That beginning of the show where the authorities say no, no, nothing's happening, everything's under control. It sounded so much like what we were living in," Luna said in the chat. In the chat, the actor revealed that his daughter got the virus during a camp and it was hard to be home but stay isolated from his children. Now that his children are back, the actor said he is spending time with them besides exploring cooking.

Diego Luna on Instagram Live

Missed our conversation with Diego Luna this week? Watch it in full to hear him chat about everything from #StarWars to "Narcos: Mexico" and how he's holding up in quarantine: https://t.co/0oTIkzfO7G pic.twitter.com/WTMKRsA0un — IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 11, 2020

"I love cooking…. I am really curious about Indian food, exploring spices… I am obsessed with cooking," he said. The 40-year-old actor had visited India in November 2018 to promote "Narcos: Mexico". He is looking forward to his Disney Plus series, which is based on his "Rogue One: Star Wars" character Cassian Andor.