Netflix's show Dark, originally German series, is back with its third and final season's trailer. After the hype of the first two seasons due to the twisted characters and plot-lines, the audience was eagerly waiting for the end season. And as the trailer of the same is here, the fans are mind blown with the complexity of the content. If we are anything to go by the reactions of the fans, the trailer has just satisfied their curiosity. Money Heist: Did Netflix Say 'Bella Ciao' To The Spanish Series? Fans Panic as They Can't Find It On The Streaming Platform.

Twitterati started trending about the show as soon as it was dropped on the internet. Just when they though that the series could not get more complicated, the new glimpse into the third season has all their extra attention now. Check out the trailer and the reactions to it below.

Dark 3 Trailer:

Twitter Reacts!

Head-Spinning Trailer

Wtf is this now ....my head is spinning faster than the God particle 😭#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/x9YcEDxNkW — Mateo Madridista (@Don_Mateo13) June 12, 2020

So Hyped

The final cycle of the award-winning ,mind-bending series is here. I'm so hyped 🔥#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/r4iJBEAoSq — 🌈 (@ronakshischild_) June 12, 2020

Screaming!

Me watching, screaming and running around my house because of the #DarkNetflix trailer pic.twitter.com/bHNgZRCM8R — Natalia🔅 (@nataliaseg_) June 12, 2020

Freaking Out Too...

Cannot Wait

Earlier, Dark creator Jantje Friese had revealed what can fans expect from the final chapter. "The basic idea of Season 3 was something that we already had when we started. There are also a lot of things in Season 1 hinting to Season 3. Also, we actually thought about putting some of the stuff that’s now in Season 3 into Season 2, but then decided to move it backwards. So basically now everything that’s left just falls into Season 3," IndieWire quoted Friese saying. Now that the trailer is finally here, what are your thoughts on it?

