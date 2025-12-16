Mumbai, December 16: Google will discontinue its “Dark Web Report” tool, a feature that allowed users to check whether their personal information had been exposed on the dark web. The Google Dark Web Report service, which was made free for all Gmail users after initially launching for Google One subscribers, will be gradually phased out starting next year.

The Dark Web Report tool was designed by Google to scan known dark web sources for compromised data linked to a user’s email address. If a match was found, users would receive alerts about potential exposure of sensitive information such as email IDs, phone numbers, and other personal details. However, Google observed that while the feature was useful, it did not provide sufficiently actionable insights to help users protect themselves from data misuse. WhatsApp Missed Call Messages, Status Stickers and Channel Questions Features Launched; Check Details.

Google Shutting Down Free ‘Dark Web Report’ Tool for All Users

As part of retiring the Dark Web Report tool, Google will first stop scanning for new data, followed by the complete shutdown of the service. Users’ existing monitoring profiles and stored information will be deleted once the service is fully discontinued. Users will also have the option to manually remove their data before the shutdown is completed.

Google recently clarified that shutting down the Dark Web Report feature does not mean it is taking user security any less seriously. Instead, the company aims to focus more on tools that offer clearer guidance and stronger protection overall.

Some of the key features being prioritised include Security Checkup, Privacy Checkup, Password Manager, Password Checkup, two-step verification, and passkeys. These tools are designed to significantly reduce the risk of unauthorised account access. The timing is notable, as data breaches and online privacy risks continue to rise globally. Cybersecurity experts continue to advise users to adopt better digital habits, such as using strong and unique passwords for each account, enabling multi-factor authentication wherever possible, and regularly reviewing account activity. Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Launched in China; Check Prices of Each Model, Specifications and Features of Vivo S50 Series.

Overall, this move represents a shift in strategy rather than a step back from security. While the Dark Web Report tool will no longer be available, Google says its wider ecosystem of security features will continue to help users safeguard their online identities in an increasingly complex digital environment, as per Moneycontrol report.