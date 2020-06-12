Spanish series La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist is once again trending on Twitter. Don't look out for the update of fifth season as it is not here yet. In fact, it is trending on Twitter for a rather confusing reason. Some fans found out that they cannot play the series on Netflix anymore! This led to the panic situation amongst the fans leading them to speculate that the series has been taken down by the streaming platform. Netflix's Money Heist: From Alvaro Morte aka The Professor to Alba Flores aka Nairobi - Check Out the Hottest Pictures of the Lead Cast.

Netizens tried to clarify exactly what has happened with the series and why can't they see it on their apps. On the other hand, many of them can still very much play the entire series on their apps and confirm that Netflix has not pulled it down at all. As the fans are waiting for the unannounced fifth season eagerly, this is like a bad news! Also, after the hype of the fourth season, many of them caught up with the series newly and now its disappearance has baffled them. Here are some of the tweets.

#MoneyHeist and i saw this trend , I guess it’s been removed from Netflix . I am blessed or what? Coz I have seen it all 👺 love em’ 🌸 pic.twitter.com/nStLUGg0HO — 👑Shalvi Sapra👑 (@SapraShalvi) June 11, 2020

This man below is the responsible for removal of #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/5sYfR9U8Se — Pawantamada (@Pawantamada2) June 11, 2020

After watching #MoneyHeist trending on twitter My first thought came to my mind is #bellaciao 🕺 🎶 Eagerly waiting for season 5 😋🤗 pic.twitter.com/aUbfGuz3sT — The King (@_THE_K1NG__) June 12, 2020

If 2020 wasn't bad enough already #MoneyHeist has gone off #Netflix for some reason. Bet I know who's tried to do this!! pic.twitter.com/FwZPhaLNJt — Rob Shier (@BenGardnersHead) June 11, 2020

Money Heist has four seasons on Netflix. The previous season received tons of appreciation posts from the fans. It also received the fandom that they did not have for the first three seasons as such. The fourth season's last episode was left on a cliffhanger, naturally making fans desperate for the fifth one. However, no official announcement about is made yet.

