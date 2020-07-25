TV actress Niti Taylor is in no mood to take it anymore from the trolls. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame star has for once and all given her take on staying silent or speaking up on online abuse. This happened after some fan pointed out that she should just focus on the positives and not react to the trolls. She posted this note and later tweeted that she is 'signing off and will come back soon.' She added in the note how she someone paid to know who visits her house and how someone sent nude morphed images to her parents. Niti Taylor Opens Up On Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Re-Run, Says 'The Show Beautifully Defined the Essence of Friendship For the Youth'.

She tweeted, "Someone just said that focus on positive and not all are haters trollers. Some simply suggest you things that too respectfully so you can be more loved by others. Anyway this isn’t a hate message before you get angry.

Next tweet is a reply to your tweet which you sweetly deleted." In another tweet, she wrote, "Love those who love me or like meRed heart lots of love to you all, signing off! Will come back soon." Check out the all the tweets below.

Message For The Fan

Someone just said that focus on positive and not all are haters trollers. Some simply suggest you things that too respectfully so you can be more loved by others. Anyway this isn’t a hate message before you get angry. Next tweet is a reply to your tweet which you sweetly deleted — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) July 21, 2020

About Getting Trolled

Signing Off

Love those who love me or like me❤️ lots of love to you all, signing off! Will come back soon. — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) July 21, 2020

Indeed, it becomes difficult to make fans understand how trolling affects the celebs even if they stay mum. Niti has finally spoken up on the issue and currently not active on Twitter since then.

