After several rumours of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s return to Bade Acche Lagte Hain and the end of the current plot of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, the truth is finally out! Just a day after Disha Parmar confirmed her return as Priya in the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the current lead of BALH2 Niti Taylor (who plays Prachi Kapoor - Ram and Priya’s daughter) confirmed the news with an instagram story! The story showed the actors enjoying their lunch break and had the caption - Last few days, making the most of it! Disha Parmar Confirms Returning to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 in New Avatar!

A post was also shared by Aanchal Khurrana (Who plays Brinda on the show). Aanchal has been cryptically posting about the end of the show throughout the week, which was a key motivator for people to speculate about this. The actor has been associated with the show since the original Ram-Priya storyline and stayed after the 20-year leap as a key character. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 had a lot of mixed reactions to its 20-year leap, with RaYa fans disappointed at the sudden end of their beloved character’s love story and the exit of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. However, the new plot with Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai in the lead did receive some appreciation and love from their fans. Nakuul Mehta’s Grandfather Passes Away; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Shares Pic and Pens an Emotional Note in Remembrance of His Nana.

Niti Taylor's Insta Story:

Niti Taylor Instagram

Aanchal Khurrana on Insta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐊𝐇𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐀 (@iaanchalkhurana)

The ratings of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 plummeted quite a lot through the sudden changes and drastic ups and downs. However, in the past few weeks, the show’s TRP went down to 0.3. Many speculate that this consistently low rating is a key reason for the show to wrap up. The post-leap story of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 was focused on Prachi Kapoor (Niti Taylor) and Raghav Arora (Randeep Rai), and Raghav’s one-sided love for her. The show is currently following the track of Prachi slowly realizing her strong emotions for Raghav, even as she goes ahead with her planned wedding to Josh Babbar (your typical K-drama bad boy played by Devashish Chandiramani).

While the confirmation of the show’s end is sure to leave many Bade Acche Lagte Hain fans disheartened, there is a silver lining. Actor Disha Parmar in a recent interview confirmed that the show will return for season 3, where she will once again don the character of Priya! While the new plot and storyline of the show are not clear, the possibility of Disha’s Priya coming back to the screen is enough hope for fans to keep going on! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 PM IST.

