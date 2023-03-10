Ever since Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar exited Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, fans have had mixed reactions about the route that the show has been taking. And mere weeks after the 20-year leap, which led to the end of the beloved RaYa Jodi’s exit from the show, BALH2 has once again taken another leap - this time of three years. The new and revamped version of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 revolved around the concept of one-sided love and captured the story of Niti Taylor as Prachi (Ram and Priya’s second daughter) and Randeep Rai as Raghav. There were of course several other lines of one-sided love stories, because this is a television soap after all. Pihu’s (played by Pooja Banerjee) love for Raghav, Angad’s (played by Leenesh Mattoo) love for Pihu, etc. However, the story is once again reinventing itself and how. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: As Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Exit and the Show Enters a New Phase, Let’s Relook at Ram and Priya’s Most Romantic Scenes.

The 400th episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, was following the journey of Prachi’s marriage to Josh (read bad guy who wanted her money) and how Raghav’s one-sided love was finally outed in front of everyone. What followed after, was a definition of roller-coaster that has fans feeling all the feels. To summarize, when Raghav’s love was revealed - he was thrown out of the house, jailed, then released from jail to be beaten by thugs and finally returned to Kapoor House only to leave once again, with a promise of never returning. The catch?

Pihu and Angad also join Raghav, as the only two people who still believe that he was not the bad guy. And as fans just try to get through all these developments, Hiten Tejwani’s Lakhan Kapoor has a heart attack, delaying Prachi’s wedding to Josh. The episode ends with a peek into the life of Prach Kapoor - 3 years after this face off and a very well-written monologue on the woos of one-sided love and romanticizing it (props to the writer). Well, here’s how the internet has reacted to all this!

There were of course jokes

Ekta Kapoor should develop a programming language - L++ (L for leap ) 😂😂😂😂 #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Shashank Pandey (@shashankcsgkp) March 10, 2023

Some truth bombs were thrown

funny how people are expecting a girl that’s only 20 to decode the complexities of a relationship/friendship and be ‘mature’ 🙃 she’s been hit with truth bombs one after another without even having time to process it #NitiTaylor #NitiTaylor𓃵 #PrachiKapoor #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/3tZStEdGAz — 🌸 (@aiishaa_27) March 10, 2023

One cannot help but appreciate Niti Taylor’s performance and this beautiful scene

I so loved these scene & Prachi's thoughts 😭❤👌 She doesn't hate Raghav for loving but for him not expressing it & her words for him "tumrye bina jiss k duniya aduri hoo , jo tum pe sab se zidha trust karti hoo"😭🤌 #PrachiKapoor #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/r4L4XxRV6b — 🖤 (@beingwild_) March 10, 2023

Others were busy decoding the similarities in the plot

Kuch na hona #BadeAchheLagteHain2 ka. Writers are playing again with FD. Earlier they purposely made show about Ram v/s Priya & now it seems they turned it into Pihu v/s Prachi. Is show ke writers can just write disgusting plots!! — 2Legit2Quit (@Ishita26199096) March 10, 2023

At the end of the day, Randeep Rai as Raghav once again got everyone excited

To summarize, this would be the third leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The first leap captured Priya and Ram’s journey after the sudden exit of Sneha Namanandi’s Shivina (Ram’s sister) which led to the separation of RaYa, while the second was the 20-year leap after Ram and Priya’s death. Maybe the positive is that this time around the leap is not related to any existence from the show (or so we hope). Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm IST.

