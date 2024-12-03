TV actress Niti Taylor, known for his stint in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Bade Acche Lagte Hain, sparked divorce rumours with husband Parikshit Bawa after removing his surname from her Instagram handle's username. Not just that, eagle-eyed fans discovered that the actress had also deleted a few pictures of them together and unfollowed him on the platform. However, the actress never called the separation news "fake". Trouble in Niti Taylor’s Marital Life? Actress Sparks Speculation Over Marriage As She Removes Husband Parikshit Bawa’s Surname From Instagram Handle.

Niti Taylor Reacts to Divorce Rumours With Hubby Parikshit Bawa

In a recent interview with Filmy Gyan, Niti Taylor addressed rumours surrounding her marital life. She stated that there is no need to clarify anything when there is absolutely no truth to it. She said, "When you don't react, that's the answer. If there's nothing happening, you are not going to give any justification." In an earlier interview, Niti Taylor revealed that all rumours surrounding her marriage are"fake". As far as the surname is concerned, the actress decided to drop it because of astrological reasons. Niti also confirmed that her pictures with hubby Parikshit Bawa are still on the photo sharing platform. Niti Taylor Turns ‘Maasi’ Again; TV Actress Pens Heartfelt Note As She Shares Her Sister Welcomes Baby Boy.

Niti Taylor’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor)

Apart from her divorce rumours, the last time when Niti Taylor grabbed the headlines was in September 2024. The actress took to her Instagram stories and casually dropped a note saying, "It's a boy", leaving everyone surprised and confused. A few hours later, it was revealed that her sister, Aditi Parbhoo, had delivered the baby, making Niti a maasi for the second time.

