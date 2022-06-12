We are moving on to the third week of June 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Suzhal: The Vortex, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 17. Helmed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the synopsis of the web show reads, "A crime thriller that goes beyond the routine investigation and threatens to shake up the cultural societal fabric, when a crime hits a small town India. Set against the backdrop of a unique micro-festival, ancient myths collide with the troubling present as we are drawn into the eye of the storm." The thriller series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhakrishnan Parthiban and Sriya Reddy, among others. Suzhal - The Vortex Trailer: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh and R Parthiban's Amazon Investigative Thriller Series Looks Spine-Chilling! (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be O2, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17. Directed by GS Viknesh, the film will feature Nayanthara's fight for survival for her son, who’s sick and travelling with oxygen support. The survival thriller will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages simultaneously. Another interesting release of the week would be She Season 2, which will drop on Netflix on June 17. She S2 sees Aishwarya Rajesh, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan and Suhita Thatte. Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, the seven episodes in season 2 of the crime drama series are directed by Arif Ali. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar's Netflix Series Gets Uglier And More Intense Than Ever (Watch Video).

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. She Season 2: June 17, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Suzhal - The Vortex: June 17, 2022 | Multi-Lingual (Tamil - Original)

SonyLIV

1. Salt City: June 16, 2022

Hoichoi

1. Feludar Goyendagiri: June 17, 2022 | Bengali

ZEE5

1. Recce: June 17, 2022 | Telugu

2. Fingertip Season 2: June 17, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Masoom: June 17, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Disney+ Hotstar

1. O2: June 17, 2022 | Tamil

Theatrical Releases Arriving on OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. Operation Romeo: June 17, 2022

ZEE5

1. Sass Meri Ne Munda Jameya: June 17, 2022 | Punjabi

Amazon Prime Video

1. Avatara Purusha: Part 1: June 14, 2022 | Kannada

