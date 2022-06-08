Netflix just dropped the trailer of She Season 2 and it looks kickass. The 2022 show which was loved by audiences is back with more twists and danger. In the video, we get to see constable Bhumika Pardesi (Aaditi Pohankar) becoming a trojan horse, to save the nation. The show streams on the OTT platform from June 17. She Season 2: Imtiaz Ali’s Crime-Thriller Series To Stream on Netflix From June 17!

Watch Video:

