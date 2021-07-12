Lots of exciting OTT releases are lined up to premiere this week on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max. Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan which was postponed earlier is finally coming to Amazon Prime on July 16. Not only Toofaan but Fahadh Faasil’s Malik is also arriving on the streaming platform on July 15 making it a great week of entertainment for movie buffs out there. Speaking of big OTT releases. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever Season 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix this week on July 15. Back to back big releases and there is a lot to catch up on. Bhajarangi 2 Teaser: Shivarajkumar Looks Fierce In This Promo Released On His Birthday (Watch Video).

Last week Black Widow releasing on Disney+ overseas and not in India disappointed marvel movie fans big time but there is still a chance the makers might announce the Indian release date of the film soon. LeBron James' Space Jam: A New Legacy which is an official sequel to the 1996 film is all set for a digital release on HBO Max on July 16. The live-action sports comedy also features Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya voicing the iconic Looney Tunes characters. Let's take a quick look at every OTT releases of the week. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s Film To Be Pushed to August 13 for an Independence Day Weekend Release.

Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

1. Animal Kingdom: July 12, 2021

2. Never Have I Ever S2: July 15, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The White Lotus: July 13, 2021

2. Catch and Kill - The Podcast Tapes: July 13, 2021

Aha Video

1. Kudi Yedamaithe: July 16, 2021 | Telugu

Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

1. Gunpowder Milkshake: July 14, 2021

2. Fear Street 3: July 16, 2021

Amazon Prime

1. Malik: July 15, 2021 | Malayalam

2. Toofan: July 16, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Vaazhl: July 16, 2021 | Tamil

HBO Max

1. Space Jam - A New Legacy: July 16, 2021

