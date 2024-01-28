This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Speaking about the first big release in Hero Fiennes Tiffin's After Everything on Netflix. In After Everything, the narrative revolves around Author Hardin Scott's relentless pursuit of Natalie's forgiveness for his previous transgressions. Starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, respectively, the film serves as a sequel to After Ever Happy. Set to debut on Netflix on February 1, the movie delves into themes of redemption and reconciliation amidst tangled relationships and emotional turmoil. Sleeping Dogs Trailer: Russell Crowe Grapples with Memory Loss While Investigating Murder Case in Adam Cooper's Crime Drama (Watch Video).

The second film to watch this week is Jaya Ahsan, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji, Prosenjit Chatterjee's in Dawshom Awbotaar. The story revolve around a serial killer, who unleashes terror upon the city of Kolkata employing killing methods inspired by the mythological tales of Vishnu and his 10 Avatars. Assigned to tackle the case are police officers Prabir and Poddar. The crime thriller is all set to release in Hoichoi on February 2. Check out the full list of series and movie which you can bing watch this week. OTT Releases Of The Week: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma's Killer Soup on Netflix, Alaqua Cox and Chaske Spencer's Echo on Disney+ Hotstar & More.

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Mighty Bheem's Playtime: January, 29

NASCAR - Full Speed: January, 30

Alexander - The Making of a God: January, 31

Baby Bandito: January, 31

The Seven Deadly Sins-Four Knights of the Apocalypse: January, 31 | Japanese

Let's Talk About CHU: February, 2 | Mandarin

Amazon PRIME

De Prank Show: February,2 | Dutch

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: February, 2

Disney+ Hotstar

Choir: January, 31

Miss Perfect: February, 2 | Telugu

OTT Movies

Netflix

The Greatest Night In Pop: January, 29

Jack Whitehall - Settle Down: January, 30

WIL: January, 31 | Dutch

After Everything: February, 1

Orion and the Dark: February, 2

Disney+ Hotstar

Self: February, 2

AppleTV+

Argylle: February, 2

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Hoichoi

Dawshom Awbotaar: February, 2

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Asedio: January, 29 | Spanish

