This week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and like usual we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. Speaking about the first big release in Hero Fiennes Tiffin's After Everything on Netflix. In After Everything, the narrative revolves around Author Hardin Scott's relentless pursuit of Natalie's forgiveness for his previous transgressions. Starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, respectively, the film serves as a sequel to After Ever Happy. Set to debut on Netflix on February 1, the movie delves into themes of redemption and reconciliation amidst tangled relationships and emotional turmoil. Sleeping Dogs Trailer: Russell Crowe Grapples with Memory Loss While Investigating Murder Case in Adam Cooper's Crime Drama (Watch Video).
The second film to watch this week is Jaya Ahsan, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji, Prosenjit Chatterjee's in Dawshom Awbotaar. The story revolve around a serial killer, who unleashes terror upon the city of Kolkata employing killing methods inspired by the mythological tales of Vishnu and his 10 Avatars. Assigned to tackle the case are police officers Prabir and Poddar. The crime thriller is all set to release in Hoichoi on February 2. Check out the full list of series and movie which you can bing watch this week. OTT Releases Of The Week: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma's Killer Soup on Netflix, Alaqua Cox and Chaske Spencer's Echo on Disney+ Hotstar & More.
OTT Series / TV Shows
Netflix
Mighty Bheem's Playtime: January, 29
NASCAR - Full Speed: January, 30
Alexander - The Making of a God: January, 31
Baby Bandito: January, 31
The Seven Deadly Sins-Four Knights of the Apocalypse: January, 31 | Japanese
Let's Talk About CHU: February, 2 | Mandarin
Amazon PRIME
De Prank Show: February,2 | Dutch
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: February, 2
Disney+ Hotstar
Choir: January, 31
Miss Perfect: February, 2 | Telugu
OTT Movies
Netflix
The Greatest Night In Pop: January, 29
Jack Whitehall - Settle Down: January, 30
WIL: January, 31 | Dutch
After Everything: February, 1
Orion and the Dark: February, 2
Disney+ Hotstar
Self: February, 2
AppleTV+
Argylle: February, 2
Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform
Hoichoi
Dawshom Awbotaar: February, 2
BMS Paid (Book My Show)
Asedio: January, 29 | Spanish
