In the third week of April 2021, there are many interesting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Ajeeb Daastaans, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 16. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and directed by Raj Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which goes through into broken relationships and unexplored spaces. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma and Manav Kaul in lead roles. Ajeeb Daastaans Teaser: Karan Johar’s Upcoming Anthology Looks Promising, to Premiere on Netflix From April 16 (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Raat Baaki Hai, which is set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 16. Directed by Avinash Das, the thriller-drama is a story of one night where estranged partners end up meeting each other after 12 years, under an unusual circumstances. It is an adaptation of the popular play Ballygunge 1990. The film features Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev, Anup Soni and Dipannita Sharma in the cast. There are some Tamil and Malayalam films too that are lined up to release on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar and also few international releases on Netflix, and you might not want to miss them also. The list includes Tamil film Mathil and Paramapadham Vilayattu and the Malayalam film The Priest. Raat Baaki Hai Trailer: Anup Soni, Rahul Dev, Paoli Dam Thriller Is All About Murder And Shocking Revelations (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. My Love: April 13, 2021 | Multi-Lingual

2. Dad Stop Embarrasing Me: April 14, 2021

3. Why Are You Like This: April 16, 2021

Hoichoi

1. Shei Je Holud Pakhi S2: April 14, 2021 | Bengali

Eros NOW

1. Bollywood Ki Booti: April 15, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Big Shot: April 16, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Woke: April 16, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Into the Beat: April 13, 2021 | German

2. The Soul: April 14, 2021 | Mandarin

3. Uppena: April 14, 2021 | Telugu

4. Ride or Die: April 15, 2021 | Japanese

5. Ajeeb Daastaans: April 16, 2021

6. Arlo the Alligator Boy: April 16, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Prayanikudu: April 13, 2021 | Telugu | Multi-Platform Release

2. The Priest: April 14, 2021 | Malayalam

ZEE5

1. Mathil: April 14, 2021 | Tamil

2. Raat Baaki Hai: April 16, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Paramapadham Vilayattu: April 14, 2021 | Tamil

