The Raat Baaki Hai trailer is here and it promises a thrilling murder mystery. Anup Soni is Kartik who's fiance gets murdered and he is a suspect. He bumps into his ex played by Paoli Dam which complicates the matter further. Rahul Dev is the man investigating the murders and wouldn't stop at anything to nab the killer. The series will start streaming on ZEE5 on April 16.

Check out the trailer of Raat Baaki Hai

